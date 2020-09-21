Kings XI Punjab were just one run away from victory against Delhi Capitals in their first match of IPL 13, but Marcus Stoinis prevailed there. 408 crores bought by Delhi, Marcus deftly defended a run in the last three balls of the last over and the match went into a super over. Delhi Capitals took both wickets of Punjab and easily completed the target of three runs and put the match in their bag.

Surely it is very painful for Punjab, but there is also a player for whom it is more troublesome. Despite not playing in the playing XI, James Neesham has come into the limelight for being a part of the Super Over for the third time in the last one year. The 30-year-old Neesham was in New Zealand’s playing eleven in the 2019 World Cup final and was also part of the fifth T20 match against England in 2019.

This time he was not playing, yet a unique record was recorded in his name. The funny thing is that the side that Neesham remained, his team had to face defeat in all three super overs. This year he was not part of the New Zealand team in the T20 series against the Indian team. The fourth and fifth T20 matches of this series ended on a draw.

Neesham, who is very active on social media, gave a very funny answer to a Saval. Actually a Twitter user tagged Neesham with a picture saying that I did not know that. In response, he said, “This is not right.”

You never knew it because it's not true 🤷♂️ https://t.co/gQhKLiC15q – Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 21, 2020

Neesham wrote in another tweet, “For those who really want to know, in all the Super Over games I’ve won or bowled, one of them has won, while two have been drawn.”

For anyone who actually cares. Super overs that I actually bowl or bat in I'm 1 win and 2 ties 😂 – Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 21, 2020

Marcus Stoinis played a blistering first innings and later took two wickets off the last two balls to open his account in the 13th Indian Premier League by beating the Kings XI Punjab in a super over in Dubai on Sunday despite Delhi Capitals getting on the verge of defeat. Stoinis scored 53 off 21 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes, helping Delhi score 57 for eight in the final three overs. Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket to lift the team to 13 for three.