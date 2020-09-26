In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals have maintained their winning streak. Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their second match. Although Delhi’s fielding was not good in this match, but team captain Shreyas Iyer has defended the team’s fielding. Iyer said that he would not say much to the fielders as the circumstances were not good.

Shimran Hetmyer missed two catches of Faf du Plessis. Delhi’s team was also weak in ground fielding. Iyer said, “I am very happy with my team’s performance. I will give the benefit of doubt to the fielders as these are not good conditions for catches. Lighting causes problems. Sometimes you are not able to judge the ball.” You go hard to catch the catch and the ball comes very fast. You don’t know where to put yourself. “

Delhi Capitals have retained the good performance of last season in IPL 13 so far. The Delhi Capitals team, which has not won a single IPL title so far, managed to make it to the play-offs in 2019.

By defeating Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals have made it to number one in the points table. Delhi Capitals is the first team to win both their matches in IPL so far. Mumbai Indians is second in the points table.

The team of Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in their first match. Delhi Capitals next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 29 September.

