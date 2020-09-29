In the 10th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a super over to register their second win. Despite scoring over 200 runs for the first time in IPL history, no match is tied. In this match, Bengaluru lost the toss and scored 201 for 3 wickets, batting first. In response, Mumbai scored 201 for 5 wickets. After this, the result of the match came in the super over where Bengaluru won. After the match, a video has been shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore showing the atmosphere of the dressing room.

RCB has shared this video on their Instagram account. Its caption reads, ‘In this match we saw many ups and downs where our players played well. Let’s listen to all the players and coaches. Hash tags such as #PlayBold and #VRChallengers have been used with this video. The video features Virat Kohli, coach Mike Hewson, Washington Super, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel. Along with this, coach Simon Katich is also appearing. A copy is shown in his hand. Probably Katich is analyzing and telling the players after the match.

In this match RCB were given a positive start by Aaron Finch (52 runs off 35 balls, seven fours, one six) and Devdutt Paddikkal (54 runs off 40 balls, five fours, two sixes) adding 81 runs for the first wicket. De Villiers contributed 55 not out with the help of four fours and four sixes in 24 balls and Shivam Dubey contributed 27 not out from ten balls with the help of three sixes. Mumbai did not have a good start with three wickets for 39 runs. In such a situation, young Kishan scored 99 off 58 balls with the help of two fours and nine sixes and Pollard scored an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. These two shared a 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket. In this match AB de Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant innings.

