Ishan Kishan and Keiron Pollard were excellent partners in the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In this match of IPL 2020 held at Dubai International Stadium, the two shared a 119-run partnership from just 51 balls (Kishan and Pollard Partnership). In this match, Mumbai Indians were seen out of the match but this pair made the match very close. In the end the match was tied and Royal Challengers Bangalore won in the Super Over.Ishan Kishan (Ishan) hit nine sixes and two fours in his innings while Pollard batting also batted bang. The Caribbean batsman completed his half-century off just 20 balls. He scored 60 runs off 24 balls. During this, he hit three fours and five sixes. In the last over bowled by Isuru Udana, Mumbai Indians (MI) needed 19 runs to win. Only two runs were scored on the first two balls, but after this Ishan Kishan (Kishan) made the match exciting by hitting two consecutive sixes in the next two balls. He was caught out at deep midwicket in an attempt to hit a six off the third ball. He was unfortunate that he could not complete his century and was dismissed on a personal score of 99 runs.

Kishan’s strong innings

Kishan (Ishan Kishan), captain of the 2016 Under-19 World Cup team, became the third batsman to be dismissed in IPL at a score of 99. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw have also been dismissed just one run before the century. Kishan must have had a lot of trouble in not allowing the team to win, apart from going out to the pavilion at the score of 99. The young player, who missed the first two matches due to injury, won all the hearts with his stroke play.

How was the match

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 201 for 3 wickets with the help of Devadatta Padikkal and AB de Villiers. In reply, Mumbai Indians also scored 201 runs with the help of Ishan’s 99 and Pollard’s unbeaten 60 runs. The match went to the Super Over where the Royal Challengers won. View scorecard

Kohli was also out on 99

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was the first player to be dismissed in the IPL at a personal score of 99. In 2013, Kohli was batting at 76 in the last over against Delhi Daredevils. After Umesh Yadav scored two runs off the first ball of the over, he hit two fours and two sixes to raise his score to 98. However, he fell in an attempt to take 2 runs off the last ball and returned to the pavilion (Kohli out on 99) after being run out on 99.

Sau was dismissed at 99

The next batsman was Prithvi Shaw who was dismissed at 99 in the 2019 season. This opener of Delhi Capitals (Dehli Capitals) was caught in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a score of 99 runs. Kolkata scored 185 runs. In reply, Sav completed 50 runs off the first 30 balls. After this, Luke caught a short ball from Lockie Ferguson in an attempt to pull. The match was decided by Match in Super Over and Delhi Capitals won.

Raina was not out

Another batsman was reduced to a score of 99 in the IPL. During the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten innings of 99 runs. At the start of the last over, Raina was batting at a score of 85. He needed 5 runs to complete a century on the last ball. However, he was able to hit the boundary and remained unbeaten on 99. Chennai Super Kings scored 223 for 3 wickets and won the match by 77 runs.