The 10th match of Indian Premier League season 13 crossed all limits of thrill. In this match played between the teams of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the twist remained on the last ball. But in the Super Over, the Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to win the game. Despite the defeat, Ishaan Kishan, who played 99 runs in this match, emerged as the biggest hero. Ishaan Kishan however became very disappointed after the defeat and a picture of him is going viral on social media.

Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 202, looked completely out of the match till the 14th over of their innings. Mumbai Indians needed 104 runs to win in the last 6 overs. It seemed that only Karisma could win Mumbai.

Ishaan Kishan and Kiran Pollard were more determined. From here both these players put their full emphasis to bring the match to Mumbai’s favor. In the last over, Mumbai needed 19 runs to win. Only two runs from the first two balls and felt that Mumbai could not win this match.

But then Ishaan Kishan put two sixes in two balls and tilted the match towards Mumbai. Ishaan Kishan was dismissed for 99 runs off the 5th ball. On the last ball, Mumbai needed 5 runs to win. Pollard was able to hit only fours and the match went into a super over. In the Super Over, RSB easily kept Mumbai Indians comfortable.

Ishaan Kishan became very emotional after being dismissed in the last over. Kishan sat down in isolation to not win the team. This picture of Ishant Kishan is becoming viral on social media. However, Ishaan Kishan definitely won everyone’s heart by scoring 9 sixes in the innings of 99 runs played from 58 balls.

RCB vs MI: After the defeat, Rohit Sharma told – Why Ishan Kishan, who scored 99 runs, was not sent in the super over.