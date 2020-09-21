Umpiring has been a major issue in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many decisions of umpires have been resented and many times their decisions have also led to a win-win difference. The same happened in the second match of the 13th season of IPL on Sunday.In the match played in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab needed 21 runs off 10 balls to win against Delhi Capitals. Mayank Agarwal hit the second ball of Kagiso Rabada’s over. After this, the next ball which was the yorker was played on the vacant mid-on area. Chris Jordan was supposed to arrive at Danger &. He ran well and also completed it. However, umpire Nitin Mohan standing at square leg gave it a ‘short run’ or an incomplete run car. The umpire said that Jordan did not cross the bat crease at the wicketkeeper’s end while taking the run and ran for the second run before that.

However, the umpire’s decision was wrong. It was clearly visible in the TV replay that Jordan’s bat crossed the crease and it was a complete run. However, the match was a tie after 20 overs. Punjab needed one run to win on the last ball but Rabada took a catch at square foot off Marcus Stoinis.



Delhi Capitals had earlier scored 157 for 8 wickets with the help of Stonis’ quick half-century. Stoinis scored 53 off 21 balls. After this, Mayank Agarwal played an innings of 89 off 60 balls to bring his team to victory. Punjab needed 13 runs in the last over but Stoynis defended them and got the match tied. After this, Delhi won in the super over.

After this a lot of discussion started on social media. Virender Sehwag, a former player of Team India and who has represented both the teams (Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab) in the IPL, said, “I do not agree with the election of man of the match. The umpire who gave the short run should get the man of the match. There was no short run. And in the end it made a difference.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan also expressed his opinion. He tweeted- ‘What to say about that one run short run decision ????’

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris tweeted, “The decision of a run short in today’s IPL match was very poor. However, if you want a run on the last two balls and you don’t win, then you can blame yourself.