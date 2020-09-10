Prithvi Shaw, who plays Team India opener and plays for franchise team Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL), shares his photos and videos on social media. Prithvi Shaw’s name is being linked to an actress and the reason is also the comments of that actress on her Instagram post. It is being said that Prithvi actress is dating Prachi Singh. Prithvi is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the 13th season of IPL is to begin from 19 September. The Delhi Capitals team will begin their journey with a match against Kings XI Punjab on 20 September.

Prithvi also stayed away from cricket for about 6 months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. In the IPL, he can be seen opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals. Prithvi keeps sharing photos and videos related to IPL preparations on Instagram and it is being speculated that Prachi Singh’s comments are that they are dating each other. See Prachi Singh’s comments on Prithvi’s post-

In 2018, India won the Under-19 World Cup title under the captaincy of the Earth. He also made his international cricket debut in 2018, although he remained out of the team most of the time due to injury and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shaw has returned to the team as soon as the BCCI ban is over. Speaking of IPL, Prithvi has scored 598 runs in 25 IPL matches. He joined the Delhi Capitals team in 2018 and has been associated with this team ever since.

Who is Prachi Singh

Prachi Singh is a TV actress, she has made a mark with the upcoming show ‘Udaan’ on Colors TV. Prachi also does modeling. Prachi started her acting career only last year. Apart from this, she is also very fond of dance and she also shares videos of her dance through social media.