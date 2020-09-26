Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s comments about Virat Kohli’s poor performance in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore with his wife Anushka Sharma caused a lot of uproar. However Gavaskar had said on air that he had just faced the bowling of Anushka Sharma in lockdown. Anushka was trolled on social media after her statement, on which she criticized Gavaskar’s comment via social media the day after the match. The former captain also got the support of many people on social media. Former India player Irfan Pathan has also come in support of Gavaskar and has indirectly targeted Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram story, ‘Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, I want to tell you that your statement is quite unpleasant. I want to ask you why you make such statements and blame his wife for playing a cricketer. I know it well that you have reset the personal life of every cricketer in the last few years, then you do not think that it should happen to me as well. Irfan Pathan tweeted on this and wrote, ‘I always respect you Sunil Gavaskar sir.’ This tweet is on Anushka’s statement on which she called Gavaskar’s statement unpleasant.

Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar made such a statement about Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, fans demanded to be removed from commentary

Anushka further wrote, ‘I am sure that since last night you will have many sentences and words in your mind to comment on my husband’s performance or your words only matter when my name has come in them. He said that it is 2020 and for me things still have not changed. When will it happen when I will be dragged into cricket and such unilateral comments will not be made? ‘ Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a great player whose name holds high in this game of Bhadrajans. I just wanted to tell you how I felt when you said that.

IPL 2020: controversy over Sunil Gavaskar’s statement on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma gave a befitting reply

On such huge allegations of Anushka, Sunil Gavaskar clarified that where did he blame Anushka for Virat’s poor performance? He said, ‘Where am I blaming him (Anushka)? When did I comment sexist? I was just referring to the video that someone recorded from a nearby building and put it on social media. Virat had not done any practice and the practice he had done was the same when he was facing Anushka’s bowling in the compound of his building. This is what I said. Significantly, during the lockdown, a video went viral in which Virat was batting in the building compound and Anushka was throwing the ball to him. At the time of the lockdown, all the Indian cricketers were locked at home and the cricketers were unable to practice.

After Anushka Sharma’s reply, Sunil Gavaskar clarified, ‘When did I blame him?’