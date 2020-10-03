Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen struggling a lot in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhoni is counted among the most fit cricketers but he could not even convert a strike in the last two overs. Meanwhile, he also took short breaks. Dhoni also admitted after the match that the ball was not coming in the middle of his bat. He scored an innings of 47 off 36 balls. His team could not achieve the target of 165 runs. Chennai got their third consecutive defeat.After the match, Dhoni gave an update on his health. He said that he was in trouble due to the weather. He said that there is nothing to worry about, the throat gets dry in such weather. On social media, some people also questioned Dhoni’s fitness as he is playing competitive cricket for the first time since July 2019.

A tweet by former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is quite active on social media, has surprised many. Although he did not name Dhoni or anyone in his tweet, but looking at the situation, some people are connecting him with Dhoni. Some people are also supporting Dhoni on this.

Irfan tweeted on Saturday, ‘For some people age is just a figure and the reason for excluding others from the team …

Irfan, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy winning team, played many matches under Dhoni’s captaincy. He has also played in the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Dhoni’s bat has not spoken this year

He was the highest run-scorer for Chennai in the last season of IPL. He has not played any match-winning innings for his team so far this season. Dhoni had scored 29 off 17 balls against Rajasthan Royals but played big shots when the team’s hopes of victory were over.

When Dhoni landed at the crease against the Sunrisers, there were still about 14 overs left. Despite this, Dhoni could not win the team. He scored 47 off 36 balls. After this defeat, Chennai is now at the bottom of the points table.

Irfan had targeted the gestures earlier too.

Pathan referred to the Sri Lankan tour (2012) in which he performed well. He said, ‘After this, India played 5 ODIs in the series against New Zealand but I was not given a chance in a single match. Then I asked coach Gary Kirsten what I should do for the better. On this, he said that he did not have anything in his hand.

Irfan further revealed that he had also talked to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni about this. He said, “I also asked Dhoni once in 2008 that how can I do better, he said that nothing is wrong and everything is going well.”