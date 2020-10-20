Former India team all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team can still make it to the playoffs in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK’s team has lost seven matches in the first 10 matches and now they have to play four more matches. CSK were beaten by Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday, after which the road to the playoffs has been very difficult for the team. CSK batting first scored just 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs, in response Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to take the match to their name.

Srikanth raging on Dhoni, asked- What spark was seen in Chawla and Jadhav?

Irfan Pathan said that Team Dhoni has a team that can still return in this tournament. Pathan said on Star Sports, ‘If there is any team that can return to the tournament from the seventh-eighth number, then that team belongs to CSK. CSK knows how to handle the players, they give a lot of comfort to the players. I was a part of that team in 2015, for them, players are very important.

CSKvRR: Butler gets special gift from Dhoni after the match- Photo

He added, ‘This franchise has been running cricket for 21-22 years. They also run similar teams in Chennai League. Here it is only about the players. You go play and we’ll back you up. ‘ This is CSK’s 11th season of IPL and if the team does not reach the playoffs, it will be the first time that CSK’s team will not reach the next round. Irfan Pathan said, ‘We know CSK’s team has been very good over the years, the absence of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina in the team has made a difference this year. In addition, some players were injured. But we still have hope because he has a good captain as Dhoni, he can get the team out of a difficult situation. CSK is scheduled to play their next match against Mumbai Indians on Friday.