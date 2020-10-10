13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Chennai Super Kings) Has played six matches so far and during this time the team has lost four matches. CSK team captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) on Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders) Defeated against. After this defeat, some users made lewd comments about Dhoni’s daughter Jiva (Ziva) on social media.

All the players giving their best, sometimes it just doesn’t work but it doesn’t give any one any authority to give a threat to a young child #mentality #respect – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2020

People have come out in support of Dhoni and Jeeva from across the country against the ugly comments of two-three users. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has also lynched such trollers through Twitter. He wrote on Twitter, ‘All players give their best, sometimes it happens that it does not work but it does not give anyone the right to threaten their children. #mentality #respect ‘On this tweet of Irrfan, a person wrote in the comment,’ India has gone in very wrong directions, there is just negativity everywhere. ‘

India nahi.Log – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2020

To this Irfan replied, ‘India is not a people’. CSK’s team is one of the most successful teams in IPL history. CSK has won three titles under Dhoni’s captaincy. Last year, the team reached the final, while in 2018 they won the title. This season was started by CSK with a win against Mumbai Indians, but since then the team has lost three consecutive matches. CSK suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR in the previous match after winning by 10 wickets against Kings XI Punjab.