Ishan Porel, Kings XI Punjab The 22-year-old bowler bowls consistently at a speed of 140 km. He bowled brilliantly for India’s Under-19 team in 2018. After this, people got their eye on him. He took four wickets for 17 runs in the semi-final against Pakistan. His performance against Australia in the final was also impressive. After this he became an important part of the Bengal Ranji team. He played a key role in reaching the Bengal finals in the 2019-20 Ranji season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals Jaiswal’s story is very inspiring. To keep his cricketing dream alive, he sold it to Golgappa. The Mumbai left-handed batsman scored the most runs in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020. He scored 400 runs at an average of 133. He scored four half-centuries and one century in this tournament. He has also made his place in the senior team of Mumbai. He scored three centuries and a double century in the Vijay Hazare tournament. Jaiswal has been included in the Rajasthan Royals team for Rs 2.4 crore. Ajinkya Rahane is not with the Royals this season and as such he will be the first choice as an opener.

Josh Philip, Royal Challengers Bangalore Philip is Australia’s wicketkeeper batsman. In the 2019-20 season of the Big Bash League, he made a big bang with the bat. He scored 81 in the first match against Perth Scrutcher. In this match, he hit a six that fell on the roof of the Sydney Cricket Ground pavilion. The Sydney Sixers batsman made four more half-centuries in this tournament. The 23-year-old batsman has amazing timing. He can play shots in all four corners of the field. The Bangalore team bought this player in auction for just Rs 20 lakh. However, the auction took place before the Big Bash League season. Philip was included in the ODI and T20 series against England but could not make his debut.

Ravi Bishnoi, Kings XI Punjab Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a strong performance in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020. He was the highest wicket-taker in this tournament. He took 17 wickets to his name in six matches. Bishnoi, who considers Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal as his ideal, uses googly more than leg spin. He is just 20 years old and has met Anil Kumble as head coach at Kings XI. This young spinner will have a big chance to learn from Kumble.

Tom Banton, Kolkata Knight Riders England’s Tom Banton is just 21 years old but has become a well-known name in T20 cricket. His batting average is around 30 in 40 T20 matches and a strike rate of over 154. The Somerset batsman scored 454 runs in England’s Royal One-Day Cup. He scored 112, 59 and 69 runs in three knock-out matches. Banton has also featured in the Big Bash League of Australia and the Pakistan Superleague. Banton grew up playing hockey since childhood and because of this he is quite adept at playing reverse sweep and scoop.

Many young players get a chance in IPL. Many young players have become big names after performing in this league. This league is watched by the world. Talent is enhanced here. Competition is strong because the world’s top players play in this league. And this competition enhances and prepares young players. So let’s see five young players who will play in this league for the first time and their performance will be special.