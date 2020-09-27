Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has described IPL as the world’s biggest brand of T20 cricket. He has also expressed regret that Pakistani players are not getting a chance to play in it.Afridi also feels that Pakistani players are missing a big chance due to playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Afridi believes that the IPL is a big brand in the world of cricket.

The former Pakistan all-rounder told Arab News, ‘I know that the IPL is a big brand in the cricket world and whether it is Babar Azam or other Pakistani players, it is important for them to go to India, play under pressure and dress with big players. There may be a chance to share the room. So I think Pakistani players are losing this opportunity.

Afridi was asked if he got more love from Pakistan in India, he said, ‘Of course, the way I enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect I got there. Now when I say something on social media, I get a lot of messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe my overall experience of India has been fantastic. ‘