After the announcement of the Indian cricket team’s most successful wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni to retire last month, all eyes are now on young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant as his option. Indian captain Virat Kohli, limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, head coach of Pant’s IPL team Delhi Capitals, have consistently supported Pant, but international figures for the last one year have not been able to support Pant .

Pant has scored just one half-century in 11 T20 innings since the one-day World Cup in England last year and he has not been able to fully judge his talent. Pant has scored just one half-century in his 16 ODIs career. Pant is an explosive batsman and has the ability to change the stance of the match, but the weakness of losing wickets on a number of occasions is hampered by him. In such a situation, the 13th season of IPL can prove to be a decision for Delhi Capitals batsman Pant’s career.

For Delhi’s Rishabh Pant, the IPL has been a good platform where he has performed better than international cricket. Looking at the IPL figures, Pant has done well not only on behalf of his team but also against all the players of the tournament in the last three seasons. Pant is the player with the most runs and sixes during the last three seasons.

Having made his mark by batting on any order, Pant has scored 1538 runs in the last three IPL seasons with the help of 88 sixes. He was followed by his Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan with 1497, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner 1333 and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scoring 1302 runs.

22-year-old Rishabh Pant has scored 1736 runs at an average of 36 from 54 matches in the IPL. Among the players who have played more than 50 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant is the third player apart from Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard and Ian Harvey who average above 30 and strike rate above 150.