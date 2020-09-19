Indian cricketers have not played international cricket in a long time and it will not be easy for them to catch the rhythm. But it is to be hoped that the players must have practiced a lot at home and given enough time to get into the team culture through the training camp at UAE before the tournament.

Now the question arises whether those foreign players who are playing in the Caribbean Premier League or England series will benefit.

There is no doubt that nothing more than spending time in the middle of the field will benefit these players. This is the reason that the teams whose players are participating in the series in England are requesting the BCCI to reduce the quarantine time of those players.

What are franchisees doing to keep players fresh

They are very conscious about training and are taking extra precautions. Many players are returning comfortably and will take time to return to their regular routines. To manage injuries better, the services of top medical experts have been used. Franchises know the importance of keeping players free of injury.



Are injury management protocols different for Indian players?

The BCCI has made it clear that the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) opinion on the workload management of national players will matter. All franchisees will have to share some data about these players with the BCCI. However, it is highly unlikely that the franchisees who spend crores on Indian players will agree to let them leave the match.