In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs to register their second win of the tournament. Batting first after losing the toss, Kolkata gave Rajasthan a target of 175 runs. In response, the Royals could only manage 137 runs for 9 wickets in spite of Tom Karan’s fifty. The 8 batsmen of Rajasthan could not even touch the figure of ten. During this match, Rajasthan Royals veteran Robin Uthappa’s negligence was revealed during KKR’s innings. He was seen spitting on the ball in the match played against Kolkata. He was then released by the umpire with a warning.

Samson failed this time in batting, but won the hearts of fans due to fielding

The ICC has enacted several regulations regarding the corona virus, one of which is the use of saliva, which has been banned. According to ICC rules, a team can be warned twice per innings if it is spitting to make the ball shine. But there is also a provision for giving five runs to the team batting as penalty after doing this again and again. During the return of international cricket in England, players did not use saliva on the ball. Apart from this, this rule was also applicable in IPL. Here also no player was seen using saliva.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals got their first defeat in the tournament, who was attributed by Captain Steve Smith

This incident happened when Robin Uthappa dropped an easy catch by Sunil Narine in the fourth of the third over while fielding in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. After this, he applied the saliva to the ball and gave it back to the bowler Jaydev Unadkat. In this match, Robin Uthappa could not contribute much to his team with the bat and became the victim of young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagerkoti by scoring two runs in seven balls. His catch was taken by Shivam Mavi.