Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Ion Morgan’s arrival in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team will make that team dangerous. Along with this, he also gave his opinion about Morgan being made the captain of KKR. Eoin Morgan has won the World Cup to England with his tremendous form last year. Morgan also performed well with the bat in the limited over series against Pakistan and Australia. KKR has been working hard in the IPL for the past few editions. Since the departure of Gautam Gambhir, the team under Dinesh Karthik has not had a great time. Kolkata has so far won two titles in the IPL under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. KKR had 35.65 crore rupees in the auction this time, the second highest. He took 9 new players in his squad.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been the most expensive player in the IPL-2020 auction. Morgan has been bought by KKR for 5.25 crores. Morgan can play big innings for KKR as an explosive batsman. Speaking to Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said, “KKR’s team is very attractive and aggressive. Especially his batting, but his middle order has become experienced and strong with Morgan coming into the team. So she has become more dangerous. ”

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal became man of the match, so fiance Dhanshree jumped with joy

Along with this, Sunil Gavaskar also said that the management can also replace Eoin Morgan as captain in place of Dinesh Karthik. He said, “It is possible that if KKR does not perform well in the first four five matches, then Morgan will be replaced as Karthik.”

Gavaskar also said that KKR bought Pat Cummins in the auction last year for Rs 15.5 crore, so there will be pressure on him to price. He said, “KKR has the biggest T20 player Andre Russell, as well as the most expensive player Cummins. Cummins’ performance was not effective in the recently concluded series between Australia and England, so there will be pressure on him.

IPL 2020: Russell’s dangerous shot, ground camera lens broken – Video

Sunil Gavaskar said, “Whenever you are the most expensive player, the weight of the price tag remains in your mind. Will he play all the matches, we will have to see that also.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.