England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will try to team up with Andre Russell, who batted hard in the team’s first match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Despite Russell’s strong innings last season, KKR missed out on a minor margin by making it to the Final Four. The franchise has added Morgan, considered the middle-order batsman in limited overs, to reduce Russell’s weight.

“I know (Andre) Russell has played that role well enough for Kolkata for many years,” Morgan said at an online press conference on the eve of the team’s first match. He has performed brilliantly. If I can play well, hopefully I will be able to help. ”The KKR vice-captain said that he is more experienced now and his batting has improved a lot.

Morgan will represent the franchise for the second time. He was earlier associated with this team from 2011-2013. He said, “I think it’s been a long time for him (KKR) to play.” Talking about batting, my game has improved a lot in the last three-four years. I think I got better in this case. “

The team also has great players like Tom Benton and Pat Cummins. “I think the players we have give us better options, especially in batting and bowling,” Morgan said. I think we have players with a lot of versatility inside the team, who can control the batting department in particular. “