Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson, who is in excellent form, said that his timing in batting is good for the last one year but he was very disappointed when many of his new experiments were not successful. . Samson scored an aggressive 74 and 85 runs in the last two innings. He said, ‘I have been doing well for a year and my confidence has increased. I tried many things but was not getting success. After that a lot of introspection and hard work.In the big-score match against Kings XI Punjab, Man of the Match Samson (Sanju Samson) said, ‘I have been a good hit since last year. I am in a very good mood and do not want any change in my game. I worked hard to achieve this. I told myself that I have 10 years in this great game and I have to give everything in these ten years.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith praised Rahul Tewatia for his stormy innings of five sixes in an over and recorded the record win against Punjab on Sunday as special. . Kings XI scored 223 for two with a century from Mayank Agarwal (106) after being invited to bat first, but the Royals scored 226 for six to set the record for the biggest target in the IPL. The heroes of his victory were Samson (85) and Teotia (53). Tewatia reversed the match by scoring five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

Smith said after the match, ‘This win is special. is not that so. Tewatia’s performance against Cottrell was excellent. We saw Teotia on the nets as seen on the nets. He showed passion He told me during the timeout that we can still win.

He said, ‘We made a comeback with sixes on the cotails. After this Jofra (Archer) again showed his skill of playing long shots. He had hit four sixes in the previous match and today he hit two sixes. Earlier the bowlers also made a good comeback because at one time it seemed that we have to chase the target of 250 runs.

Smith also praised Samson, who shared an 81-run partnership with the captain after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler. Smith said, ‘Sanju was hit very well. He was removing pressure from everyone. The field here was small but his shots would go for six runs on any ground.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that his team need not be disappointed despite the defeat. Rahul said, ‘This is T20 cricket. We have seen this many times. We do not need to be disappointed. We have done many things well but they have to give credit for your victory. Under pressure, bowlers can make mistakes. We have to come back strong.

He said, ‘I am with my bowlers. A match can be bad. The good thing is that it happened at the start of the tournament. We can make a strong comeback. A big score on such a small field does not really matter. The bowlers are scoring runs in the last over.