Veteran bowler Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals achieved success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his career with the Indian team has never taken off but the leg-spinner has given up thinking about it. Mishra has taken 157 wickets in 148 matches in the IPL and he is second behind Lassit Malinga in the list of highest wicket takers in this league. Mishra said on Monday that I do not know if I am inferior to the other. I used to think very much about it earlier, so my mind wanders, now I just focus on my game.

He told an online press conference before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that to be honest, I did not get what I was entitled to. People know who Amit Mishra is. That’s enough for me. I have to concentrate on my cricket and bowling that I have been. The 37-year-old bowler praised fellow Haryana bowler Rahul Tewatia. He said that by playing innings which made a place in the IPL legends, Rahul Tewatia has performed optimistically. Tewatia and Amit Mishra are both from Haryana and played for Delhi Capitals in 2018. Tewatia, playing for Rajasthan Royals, turned the match against Kings XI Punjab by hitting five sixes in the 18th over.

IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri praised this player for RCB’s win against Mumbai Indians

Mishra said before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that he was focusing on his batting. The way he played, it bodes well for the future of Haryana cricket. I want him to continue playing like this as well. He said that I thought he could play well but the way he played yesterday, I did not even think. Sometimes you are so focused that you can turn the situation to suit you. This kind of shift is not seen again and again. It will be one of the best innings of his life.

Mishra said the Abu Dhabi pitch was helpful to the batsmen. He said that we have not practiced on this wicket but it is helpful for the batsmen. Is a bit slow and the batsman is getting time to play the shot. About Delhi coach Ricky Ponting, he said that he has played for so long that he is aware of the mood of the players. If someone lacks confidence or is over confident they know what to say. He always talks positively and has learned a lot from him about teaming up with the players.

RCB won in Super Over, but Virat looked unhappy with these things