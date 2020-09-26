In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League season 13, there will be a competition between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. In IPL 13, both Hyderabad and Kolkata teams have lost their opening matches. Hyderabad team does not seem to get relief in the match against KKR. According to reports, the experienced batsman of the team Kane Williamson will remain out of the match played on Saturday.

Hyderabad captain David Warner came under attack for not feeding Kane Williamson in the first match. But Warner later informed that Kane has not played in the first match due to injury. Warner also claimed Williamson’s injury was not serious. But the Hyderabad team has not given any update regarding the fitness of Kane Williamson.

It is being claimed in the reports that Kane Williamson’s exit from the match against KKR is completely fixed. It is also being claimed that Kane Williamson will not play one or two matches ahead.

Due to the absence of Ken Williamson, the middle order of Hyderabad appears to be very weak. The team does not have any experienced batsmen after number three. The team collapsed badly as Bairstow was out against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In such a match, on Saturday, even if the top order of Hyderabad flopped, no more can be expected from the middle order.

At the same time, the start of KKR’s team has also been bad. KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 49 runs. However, KKR’s team is unlikely to change as team captain Dinesh Karthik defended Morgan and Cummins.

IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR: Kolkata and Hyderabad’s playing eleven may be such, learn pitch report and match prediction