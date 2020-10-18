Two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over in the IPL match played on Sunday. With this, the team achieved two important points. Kolkata lost the toss and batted first to score 163 runs. Batting with the new opening pair in the form of Kane Williamson and Johnny Bairstow, the Sunrisers got off to a good start but later Kolkata pacer Lockie Ferguson turned the match towards his team with his superb bowling. He took three crucial wickets for just four runs in the four overs of the quota.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over

Hyderabad needed 18 runs to win in the last over but the team could only score 17 runs and the match was tied. Not only this, the magic of his bowling was also seen in the super over where he finished the innings with two wickets for two runs off three balls. The special thing is that Ferguson was playing his first match in this IPL. In the Super Over, Kolkata won the match by making three from four balls. This was the third super over of this IPL.

After a long time, Dhoni-Ashwin pair, CSK gave a fun reaction

In the Super Over, Ferguson returned the pavilion to Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on his first ball. He gave clean bowler to Warner. After this, Abdul Samad took two runs on the next ball. On the third ball, Ferguson also bowled Samad. In this way, Hyderabad gave the target of three runs to Kolkata in the Super Over.

Then came the magical spinner Rashid Khan to bowl in the super over from Hyderabad. He bowled brilliantly, giving away just one run on the first three balls. After this, two runs came in the form of leg bye on the fourth ball and Kolkata won the match. Lockie Ferguson was also adjudged Man of the Match for his superb bowling.

Kolkata team got a big shock, this fast bowler out of IPL