Confident of two consecutive wins, the Delhi Capitals (DC) team will try to maintain this rhythm in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Sunrisers, led by David Warner, is the only team from Hyderabad tournament awaiting their first win. Delhi Capitals have shown great spirit in both the opening matches and have recorded encouraging victories.

Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the team easily defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after defeating Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over match. The team tops the table. Sunrisers will try to return to the tournament from this match. The team failed to achieve the target of 164 runs despite being in a better position than Johnny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) in the opening match of the season.

Hyderabad was lazy in many cases

In the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team failed to score big. In this match, Wriddhiman Saha was criticized for his slow batting. He will be expected to bat according to the format. For Delhi, South African pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Narje have done well with the new ball, while Akshar Patel and Amit Mishra among the spinners have done well in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Update on ashwin’s injury

Ashwin was injured in the first match and he is unlikely to play against the Sunrisers. Leg-spinner Mishra said before the match, ‘It is not a serious injury, he bowled at the nets tomorrow, he will be back soon. He is under the supervision of the physio and will bowl at the nets again today. He can stay out of another match.

Shikhar and Sau in unmatched form

In batting, once again, experienced Shikhar Dhawan and youngster Prithvi Shaw will be on track to get a good start. Rishabh Pant and Iyer hinted to be in rhythm by batting well against Chennai. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also made useful contributions with the bat, while the team would expect a better performance from West Indies’ Shimran Hetmyer. The middle order is a weak link for Sunrisers. Apart from Warner and Bairstow, other batsmen will also have to contribute if the team has to register the first victory in the tournament.

Warner told, which player of SRH team was always late

Williamson may return in Hyderabad

The team, which won the IPL title in 2016, fielded Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi in place of injured Mitchell Marsh. Nabi had contributed well with the ball and bat. The team, however, could include Kane Williamson in the final 11 in place of Nabi to strengthen the middle order in this match. For Sunrisers, Rashid Khan has done well in bowling but he did not get the same support from other bowlers.

Teams …

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Riddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep , Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma , Enrich Norje, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.