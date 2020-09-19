After a long wait, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally starting. The reason for this long wait is only Covid-19, which has shaken the whole world. This year is passing something that no one had ever imagined.

This time IPL is not happening in UAE in India

Amidst all this, there is good news for cricket fans and T20 franchise cricket that the 13th season of IPL is beginning. Due to Kovid, this league has been shifted to UAE by BCCI this time. Initially the league was to start in India from 29 March but due to Kovid, the league had to postpone it indefinitely and now in UAE after the postponement of T20 World Cup and Asia Cup (from 19 September to 10 November ) is being held. This entire league will be played in Bio Secure Bubble, in which all players and management staff will have to stay in this special Bio Secure Bubble prepared in their respective teams for the next 53 days.

All 60 matches of the league will be held in only three places

This is the first time in the 13-year history of this league, when all 60 matches of the tournament will be played in only 3 places. This time the league played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjha, more than 20,000 Kovid-19 Tests have been conducted so far to maintain a safe environment.

This league will be played behind closed doors

This time this league will be played in closed doors, which means that this time neither the fans will be able to see their favorite players and their game on the field, nor will there be cheer leaders, who will dance on every achievement of their team and the team and He used to boost the morale of his fans. But this game is on for viewers on TV and fans can enjoy this league here.

Cheerleaders and fans will be seen on screen

All eight franchises in the league have decided to use pre-recorded video of the cheerleaders and some glimpses of fans on screen, giving players an impression that the grounds are not empty.

Times also changed this year

The timing of IPL matches has also been changed this year. Earlier matches of this league were played at 8 pm and afternoon matches at 4 pm. This time the evening matches will start at 7.30 pm Indian time, while the afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm. This time the league will play 10 days in double header matches.

Venue – This entire league will be played in only 3 stadiums

The IPL 2020 will be played at the stadium in three UAE cities (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjha).

These stadiums are: –

Dubai: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sharjha: Sharjha Cricket Stadium

The maximum 24 matches in the league will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjha. The play-offs and final matches are yet to be determined, and will be announced later. All matches of the league stage will be completed for 46 days.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have their first match

The first match of the IPL has always been played between the teams that reached the final last season. This season has also been maintained and the first match of the season will be played between arch rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Superkings in Abu Dhabi this evening.