Kings XI Punjab needed 13 runs to win in the last over. The goal was not easy but Mayank Agarwal was frozen at the crease. Scoring 77 runs from 55 balls. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer decided to give decisive over to Marcus Stoinis. Stynis had previously given 17 runs in two overs.The Australian all-rounder played a key role in bringing the Delhi team to a score of 157. Playing just 53 off 21 balls. The thrill of the last over was such that the match went to the super over. Let us tell you the ball-by-ball story of the last moments of the second match of IPL 2020.

19.1 – 6 runs – This ball of Stoinis was hit by Agarwal from above the boundary. To hit this full ball, Agarwal made a place and played the shot on the side.

19.2 – 2 runs – Yorker at middle stump. Aggarwal played it to the right of long on. Chris Jordan finished the second run with a quick run.

19.3- 4 runs- Score tie. Great shot and score tie. Full ball on the stumps. This time Aggarwal played him in the direction of long off. Mohit Sharma made a leap and tried to stop the ball. The ball stopped but Sharma’s body touched the boundary line. The result – four runs.

Agarwal had now brought the Punjab team to the victory. The victory was just a touch away. But victory does not happen until it is done. This is the beauty of cricket. Uncertainty makes this game come alive. This thing may have been repeated many times but the game makes it worthwhile every time due to its interestingness. While the first three balls turned the match in favor of Punjab, the next three balls brought different thrills.



Fourth ball of over – Short ball outside off stump. Aggarwal tried to play the hook but missed. Since the ball was short, it was now decided that the next two balls could not be a bouncer.

Fifth ball-out- This is called luck. Full toss ball outside off stump. Aggarwal could hit it comfortably anywhere. But there was only one fielder at the off stump and Aggarwal gave the ball straight into his hand. Hetmyer caught an easy catch. Aggarwal was dismissed for 89 off 60 balls.

19.6 – Then out

Another foot toss and another wicket. Stoynis threw a full toss at Jordan’s feet but he caught the ball straight into the hands of Kagiso Rabada.



Super over now

The score remained tied and the match reached a super over. KL Rahul scored two runs off Rabada’s first ball.

The second ball – out – Rahul pulls on the short ball. But on the boundary, Patel caught the ball.

Rabada Puran out

On the third ball of the over, Rabada bowled Nicholas Puran. With this, Kings XI Punjab’s innings in the Super Over ended.

Delhi Capitals got the target of three runs to win

Mohammad Shami got the responsibility of bowling for Kings XI Punjab.

Rishabh Pant could not score any runs off Shami’s first ball. Shami’s next ball was wide. He tried to play a shot on this ball outside the leg stump but the ball was far from the bat.

Next ball- full ball to leg stump. Pant played it towards the fine leg. And completed two runs by running.