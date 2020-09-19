The Indian Premier League (IPL) will start in the United Arab Emirates from today and its final will be played on November 8. The first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. IPL Chairman Brajesh Patel says that this year could be the most watched season in IPL history.

Brajesh Patel talked about the challenges in IPL amid Corona virus epidemic. Earlier, the IPL was postponed indefinitely in March due to Corona epidemic. The IPL was supposed to start on March 29.

Patel said, “It is very satisfying to see the IPL happen after all the hurdles. After all we were successful in organizing it. But this is only the beginning because it is a long tournament, so we cannot afford to be complacent.” It is certainly satisfying though. “

He further said, ‘I think cricket fans were a bit disappointed when the IPL was postponed and nothing was certain about the tournament taking place. But now fans are eager to watch live cricket, so I think the viewership will be the highest this year. “

Patel thanked the BCCI, IPL officials and the Government of India for organizing this event in the UAE. He said that there is no control over the epidemic and no one can control it. So we had to wait and find out when and where we could play. The UAE controlled the Kovid-19. We are taking care of all the guidelines of Kovid-19 and giving priority to the health and safety of the players.

In the UAE, IPL matches will be played in three places Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will host 24 matches, Abu Dhabi 20 while Sharjah will host 12 matches. The first match between Chennai and Mumbai, which will compete in the title match of IPL 2019, will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

