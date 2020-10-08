In the Indian Premier League 2020, there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. This 22nd match of this season will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Both the Sunrisers and Kings XI Punjab have four points each. Both have played five matches and lost in three. The Sunrisers lost in their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders and then bounced back to beat the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, the team led by David Warner lost against Mumbai Indians.

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, it will be trying to break the chain of losses for three consecutive matches. The team lost in a super over against Delhi Capitals. He then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he lost consistently in matches against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The top 2 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the tournament – KL Rahul (302) and Mayank Agarwal (272) are from Kings XI Punjab – but despite this, the team is not able to walk on the winning track.

Head-to-head (14 matches total, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10 | Kings XI Punjab – 4)



There have been a total of 14 matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 10 times and Kings XI Punjab have won four matches.

Talking about the last five matches, Kings XI have won three.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T. Natarajan

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi