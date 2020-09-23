Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take some time to get into the role of ‘finisher’ which everyone is waiting for. In the fourth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against CSK Rajasthan Royals, chasing the target last night remained few runs away while Dhoni was present at the crease. Dhoni got down to bat at number 7 in this match on Tuesday and he took time to settle at the crease before putting on his powerful shot. By the time he was aggressive, he did not have enough balls left to score the required runs, which led to the team losing by 16 runs. Dhoni returned from a 17-ball 29 not out.

Dhoni said that his team’s two-week isolation affected his preparations, as he could not get enough time to practice. Fleming said at the post-match press conference, ‘We get this question every year. He came to the crease in the 14th over, which is a very favorable time and he also batted accordingly. He is returning after not playing cricket for a long time. He said, ‘Therefore, it will take some time for his hopes to be bested. But if you look at the end of the match, it was quite good. Faf du Plessi was in form, so we were not far away. Batting was not a concern, to be honest.

‘We wanted to bring Rituraj to the match’

Captain Dhoni himself sent Sam Curran and Kedar Jadhav to bat. Talking about the move, the former New Zealand captain said, ‘MS is a specialist to play at the end of the innings, always has been. Kurran was trying to hit and keep us in the match until that time. His power to hit is fantastic, as we have seen. Fleming said, ‘This was the first match for Rituraj and we wanted to bring him into the match. We wanted to be aggressive, we have a long batting order and we wanted to use our players cleverly.

‘We couldn’t do well in bowling’

He said that the spinners of his team were a bit slow to adjust their ball length. Sanju Samson (74 runs) performed aggressively against the spinners. Fleming said, ‘His (Rajasthan Royals) batsmen performed quite well in eight overs. It was a good wicket to bat on and we were a bit slow to get into harmony. We could not adjust fast. They wanted to do it but could not execute it.