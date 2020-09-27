Suresh Raina, who was the vice-captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), decided not to play this season of the tournament. Raina arrived in Dubai with the team, but then returned home for personal reasons and said that he would not be able to play this season. After this, there was a lot of controversy about this, though later everything went well. Raina stays home and shares posts about the team’s performance through social media during CSK matches. Meanwhile, a tweet started to go viral on social media that Raina has unfollowed CSK on Twitter. Let us tell you how much truth there is.

If you see on Twitter, the two are following each other so far and it is just a rumor that spread on social media that Raina has unfollowed CSK. Raina is with his family these days and is also constantly training. Raina has said that if the situation improves, he can return to Dubai. Actually the IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Deepak Chahar and Rituraj Gaikwad from the CSK camp were found to be Kovid-19 positive, in addition to around 10 staff were also found to be Kovid-19 positive.

Raina then returned home from Dubai citing personal reasons. CSB had lost two consecutive matches this season, after which Comeback Raina went viral on Twitter. Meanwhile, a user tweeted that Raina has unfollowed CSK on Twitter. Then what was this tweet became viral and more people tweeted about it.

Suresh Raina Unfollow CSK Hmmm#RainUnFollowsCSk – RCB Forever ™ (@ Yuva_1234) September 27, 2020

Amidst reports of Raina’s return, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath made it clear on Saturday that Raina would continue to be supported by the team and his decision to withdraw from this season would also be respected. He told ANI, ‘Look, we can’t look at Raina, because he didn’t reveal himself as available to the team and we respect his decision. We are not thinking about it. ‘