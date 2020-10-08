RR vs DC: The 23rd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjhan. Before this match, Delhi fast bowler Harshal Patel has given a big statement. Patel said that there will be no scope of mistake in this match with his team.

Harshal, who was already a part of the big-score match at Sharjhan, said, “: Whenever you play in a big-score match, you have to do your best during all 24 balls. So there is little scope for a mistake.” Also you know that a lot of runs are going to be scored. So the pressure on you is a little less. Because you know that there are going to be runs against everybody here. “

The fast bowler further said that, therefore, you can be a little relaxed about your attitude towards the game. And just concentrate on what the batsman is doing. If he also plays a shot on a good length ball, then you have to accept it and move forward.

Patel further said that his team’s focus against Rajasthan is on implementing its strategy. He further said that I think all the teams in IPL are very competitive and that is why the level of cricket is excellent. So when you are in front of Jose Butler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson, then you should concentrate on presenting your skills.

Patel said that you can only make plans in a team meeting today, but it is more important to implement your planning properly on the field.

Let us know that the performance of Delhi Capitals has been excellent this season. The team is second in the points table with eight points. In such a situation, the morale of the team against Rajasthan is going to be high. At the same time, there will be pressure on Rajasthan Royals who have lost three consecutive matches.