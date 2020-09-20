The Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, started the match by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After losing the toss in the match played in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai had scored 162 runs after losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. In response, CSK scored 166 runs after losing 5 wickets in 19.2 overs and won the match, thanks to the brilliant game of Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. In this match, Hardik Pandya hit a strong six off the spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over of Mumbai Indians innings. With this, Jadeja has an embarrassing record.

Jadeja, bowling very tightly in the beginning of the 12th over, gave just one run off four balls but Hardik Pandya hit two consecutive sixes off the fifth and sixth balls. With this, Jadeja put himself at the forefront of the record of two consecutive sixes off two balls. Earlier, he was jointly with leg-spinner Amit Mishra in this case but now he has overtaken him. Three bowlers are named at number three in this list. Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal and DJ Bravo have eaten two sixes off 11 consecutive balls.

In this match, Hardik Pandya returned to the cricket field after a long time. He suffered an injury shortly after the World Cup. After this, he underwent back surgery and returned to the IPL with a much better fit than before. The next match of Chennai Super Kings team is against Rajasthan Royals on 22 September, while the next match of Mumbai Indians is against Kolkata Knight Riders on 23 September.

