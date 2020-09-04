Star of spinner Harbhajan Singh has decided to withdraw from the next edition of IPL for personal reasons. Harbhajan’s absence from playing in the IPL was being speculated for some time, which came to an end on Friday. It is believed that Bhajji has decided not to play in the next season of IPL for fear of Corona virus.The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held in the UAE from 19 September due to rising corona virus cases in India. Earlier it was reported in some media reports that Harbhajan was not associated with the team.

Harbhajan informed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team about his decision on Friday. He became the second cricketer of CSK to withdraw from this year’s IPL citing personal reasons. Before him, Suresh Raina returned home after going with the team to the UAE.

The legendary cricketer, known as ‘Turbanator’ was to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy team Chennai Super Kings on September 1, but once again he was called away from UAE. Bhajji did not leave for the UAE with the CSK team. There were reports that he would join the team later. However, he has now decided to withdraw from the IPL.

Two CSK players and some support staff members were found positive in the Kovid-19 Test. For this reason, the quarantine period of the team was also extended. Due to this, the training of the team could not be started as per the schedule. However, later everyone’s corona test came negative.