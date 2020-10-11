Team India’s off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Harbhajan Singh) has praised the unbeaten innings of 90 runs played by Virat Kohli against Chennai Super Kings (CSK, CSK). Harbhajan plays from CSK’s team and is not participating in the IPL this season due to personal reasons. The off-spinner has also encouraged his team Chennai Super Kings, hoping to return to the team soon.

In the 25th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) beat the CSK team by 37 runs. Captain Kohli played an important role in the team’s victory by playing 90 not out innings for RCB. Praising Virat’s innings, Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter, “Virat Kohli was the biggest difference in this match, he played a great innings, congratulations RCB, we Chennai Super Kings will return very soon.”

Virat kohli was the difference today..played an outstanding Inn @imVkohli congratulations @RCBTweets We @ChennaiIPL will bounce back stronger – Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 10, 2020

Harbhajan Singh withdrew his name from the tournament from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons. Harbhajan did not accompany the team to the UAE, nor did he become part of the camp before the start of the tournament. Harbhajan Singh’s performance last year was quite good for CSK.

Chennai’s condition is crispy

The performance of the Chennai Super Kings team has been very disappointing so far this year. The team has lost 5 out of 7 matches played this season, while the team has won in just 2 matches. Both the batsman and bowler of the team have not shown anything special this season so far. Also, there are constant questions about captain Dhoni regarding the team combination.

