Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said after the five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match here, the players of his team also performed well with the bat after bowling well.Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock was adjudged Man of the Match for his innings of 53 runs. Apart from him, Surya Kumar Yadav also played a similar half-century, which helped the team win by five wickets for 166 runs in 19.4 overs in response to Delhi Capitals’ 162 for four.

Points table | Ipl schedule | Scorecard

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his team should have scored 10 to 15 more runs which could change things completely. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit looked happy with his team’s performance and said he was happy with the team’s performance in the early part of the tournament.

Rohit said after the win, ‘It matters a lot. The kind of cricket we are playing gives us confidence to move forward. Really happy with the way we are playing in the first part of the tournament. Today was the perfect day for us. We did everything right today. We bowled well first and then also performed well with the bat. However, he could not do so in the end. We have always talked about the importance of a frozen batsman staying till the end because he knows the circumstances well.

Rohit said, “Goal chasing (of other teams) in the tournament has not been so good but the performance we have done gives us confidence that we can chase any goal.”

Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals, said, “We were short by 10 to 15 runs. It would have been quite different if this target would have been 175 runs. We missed out on Marcus Stoinis when he was run out. We need to work on it. We also need to work on our fielding. They beat us. ‘

He said, ‘We need to work on our mindset before the next match. I think it will be important for us not to take things lightly. We need to work on some things. ‘

About Rishabh Pant’s injury, he said, ‘We don’t know when Rishabh will return. I spoke to the doctor and he said that he would rest for a week.

Man of the Match de Cock said of his performance, ‘Enjoyed the victory. Keeping things simple worked for me. I am batting well in the nets. I was not under much stress. It is disappointing to get short runs but I was not under much pressure because I am hitting the net well.