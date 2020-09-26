There is good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Injured Kane Williamson will be available for the Sunrisers in the next match. Williamson said he was hurt recently, but is now well. During a match played between Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, when he was asked if he would be present for the next match, he answered yes.

Talking of the match, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday, following the unbeaten half-century of young batsman Shubman Gill and disciplined bowlers led by Pat Cummins. Sunrisers batted first, scoring 142 runs for four wickets. Cummins, the most expensive foreign player of the IPL, faced criticism for short bowling against Mumbai Indians, took one wicket for 19 runs in four overs. Spinner Varun Chakraborty took the valuable wicket of David Warner for 25 runs.

In response, KKR scored 145 runs losing three wickets with two overs remaining. Gill and Eoin Morgan shared an unbroken 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gill remained unbeaten on 70 off 62 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Morgan scored 42 off 29 balls which included three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, KKR started poorly and in the second over, Sunil Narine (0) was caught by Khalil Ahmed at the hands of Warner. At the same time Nitish Rana (26) was out in the fifth and captain Dinesh Karthik (0) was dismissed in the seventh over. Morgan and Gill then took over and took the team to victory.