The England star all-rounder has missed the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Stokes’ father, who plays for the franchise team Rajasthan Royals, is suffering from brain cancer and due to this he was with his family in New Zealand. It is now reported that Stokes will arrive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tonight and join the team as soon as he completes the Kovid-19 process. Rajasthan Royals have played three matches so far in the 13th season of IPL and are going to play their fourth match today.

According to the news of Inside Sport, Stokes will reach UAE on Saturday night. An IPL source has also confirmed this news from ANI. This means Stokes can be seen playing for the Rajasthan Royals team in the second round of league matches. According to the source, “He is coming tonight and before joining the team he will complete the procedure related to Kovid-19”. When England and Australia cricketers arrived in Dubai from the UK, they did not have to undergo a mandatory 6-day isolation, as almost all the cricketers came directly from one bio-bubble to another.

Stokes’ return will be a big relief for the Rajasthan Royals team and their joining will strengthen both batting and bowling of the team. In the absence of Stokesy, the middle order of Rajasthan Royals’ batting line-up has looked a bit weak. A few days ago, Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne also said that with the arrival of Stokes, the team will be very balanced.