Kolkata is a good news for Knight Riders. Players from England and Australia associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be available for KKR in the first match. This is confirmed by franchise CEO Venky Mysore. This means that players like Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins can be seen in the first match of KKR.

KKR will play their first match against Mumbai Indians, which will be played on 23 September in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai has never won the first match since 2013. This time also in the first match, he was defeated by the previous runner-up Chennai Super Kings.

The quarantine period was reduced to 36 hours

Relieving the teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the quarantine was reduced to only 36 hours (one and a half days) instead of six days for the 21 cricketers from Australia and England who returned from Britain. In fact, all the franchise teams that have England and Australia cricketers have appealed to the UK to reduce the period of segregation for players returning from playing limited overs series and Sourav Ganguly-led Cricket Board of India (BCCI) Had resolved the issue with relevant departments of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

KKR to complete 6-day quarantine

Kolkata Knight Riders were the only franchise not to be affected by the six-day separation as its first match is on 23 September. His team includes players like Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins.