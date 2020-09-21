India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful that he will soon recover from a shoulder injury as his pain has reduced significantly and the report from the scan is also ‘encouraging’. Ashwin was injured for Delhi Capitals in an attempt to stop the last ball of his first over during the match against Kings XI Punjab. Earlier, he took two wickets in this over.

Ashwin tweeted, “Last night when I left the ground, it was very painful, but now the pain has subsided and the scan report is also very encouraging. Thank you for your affection and cooperation. “

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that Ashwin hopes to recover from a shoulder injury before the team’s next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but final decision will be taken by team physio Patrick Farhard.

Iyer said, “I had a brief conversation with Ashwin and he said that he will be ready for the next match.” In this case, however, the final decision has to be taken by the physio. He is a strong-minded player and hopefully he will be available before the next game. “

Marcus Stoinis played a blistering first innings and later took two wickets off the last two balls to open his account in the 13th Indian Premier League by beating the Kings XI Punjab in a super over in Dubai on Sunday despite Delhi Capitals getting on the verge of defeat. Stoinis scored 53 off 21 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes, helping Delhi score 57 for eight in the final three overs. Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket to lift the team to 13 for three.