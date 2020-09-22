Dubai: India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful that he will soon recover from a shoulder injury as his pain has reduced significantly and the report of the scan is also ‘encouraging’.

Ashwin was injured for Delhi Capitals during the match against Kings XI Punjab in an attempt to stop runs on the last ball of his first over. Earlier, he took two wickets in this over.

Ashwin tweeted, “When I left the ground last night, it was very painful but now the pain has subsided and the scan report is also very encouraging. Thank you for your affection and support. ”

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. ???? # IPL2020 – Ashwin ???????? (@ ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

What did Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer say?

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that Ashwin hopes to recover from a shoulder injury before the team’s next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but final decision will be taken by team physio Patrick Farhard.

Iyer said, “I had a brief conversation with Ashwin and he said that he will be ready for the next match.” In this case, however, the final decision has to be taken by the physio. He is a player with a strong mindset, hopefully he will be available before the next game.

IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: RCB’s win over Sunrisers, Shine Padikkal and Chahal

IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: David Warner disappointed with defeat against Bangalore, where did the mistake after the match