The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to start from today. The opening match is to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The IPL is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. A day before the match, three legendary CSK cricketers have returned to the field after finishing the quarantine period. Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo all three arrived in the UAE after playing the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and were in quarantine.

Mumbai Indians is the defending champion and CSK was runners-up last year and that is why the opening match is being played between the two teams. Santner, Bravo and Tahir will now be available for selection in the opening match, which would have lessened the headache of CSK’s team management. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have withdrawn from this season for personal reasons, while Rituraj Gaikwad will not be available for selection in the opening match due to being found positive in the Kovid-19 Test.

In such a situation, the return of these three cricketers to the field is no less than good news for CSK. A photo of these three has been shared from CSK’s official social media account, in which all three are seen exiting the hotel.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.