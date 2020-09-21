The three-time winner Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has a good start in the IPL. The team started with a win by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of the tournament. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis played well for the team and played a key role in winning the team. The team is scheduled to play the next match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. There is good news for the team before the second match that their young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to the team’s practice session. He came negative in the Corona Test a day earlier.

Let us know that in the Kovid-19 Test after reaching Dubai, a total of 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings team were found positive in which players included Ruturaj and fast bowler Deepak Chahar. However, Chahar came back to Negritav in the second Test after a 7-day quarantine and played in the first match against Mumbai. His performance in it was mixed. CSK shared a post on Twitter account after Ruturaj returned to the team.

The Ruturaj team had substitutes Suresh Raina who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons and returned home. Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh is also not playing in the tournament due to personal reasons. Gaikwad has scored more runs for India A than any other player in the last two years. He has 843 runs in 15 innings during this period. He has scored all these runs at number three, the order in which Raina has often batted for CSK.

As per the medical instructions of the IPL, any player who is corona report positive is isolated for 14 days and is then tested twice. Both tests are done on different days. After coming negative in both, he has to undergo medical tests of the BCCI team before starting training.

