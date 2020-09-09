Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Deepak Chahar’s coronavirus test on Wednesday came negative for the second time, due to which he has returned to the team hotel. Chahar and another cricketer were found positive in the Corona virus investigation after arriving in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO KS Viswanathan said, “Deepak Chahar’s two Corona tests have come negative and he has returned to the team bubble.” He said, ‘Under the BCCI protocol, he will now have a cardio test which will tell about his recovery. After that there will be another Kovid Test, in which he will be able to start the practice when negative.

Chahar was quarantined in another hotel for 14 days. It is noteworthy that 12 members of the team staff including him were found to be epidemic positive. After this the quarantine time of the entire team was extended and their practice started late.