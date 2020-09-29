The journey of the Indian Premier League (2020) for Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not been very special so far. On reaching UAE, the franchise has had to face several problems. The team’s first setback came when 13 members were found to be Corona positive. After this, two highly experienced players of the team, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, decided not to play in the tournament due to personal reasons, which was nothing short of a shock for the team.

Despite all the hardships, Chennai Super Kings made their grand debut by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural IPL match played in Abu Dhabi. Ambati Rayudu, who was the ‘Player of the Match’, played a very important role in this victory, scoring 71 runs in 48 balls. After this, Rayudu was dropped from the team for the next two matches due to a hamstring. In both these matches, Chennai had to face defeat.

On both occasions Chennai failed to withstand the pressure and missed the target. First he had to face defeat by 16 runs by Rajasthan Royals. Then Delhi Capitals defeated Dhoni’s team by 44 runs. CSK, which has been consistently improving in the IPL, is going through a difficult phase. However, after Rayudu returns to the team, he is now expected to have less trouble. According to reports, Dwayne Bravo may return to the team’s playing XI along with Ambati Rayudu in CSK’s next match.

CSK CEO K.S. Vishwanathan told Sports Star on Monday, “Rayudu has recovered completely from the hamstring and will play in the next match. During training he ran without any trouble and batted in the net.” With this, the CSK CEO said that Bravo has also recovered from a thigh injury, due to which he was unable to bowl. “He bowled well on the net. We have beaten the odds before. We will do the same this time,” he said.

Talking about the tournament, Chennai had a second defeat in the IPL on 25 September against Delhi Capitals. This team won their only match against defending champion Mumbai Indians, which was also the inaugural match of IPL 13. Be it bowling or batting, the team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is facing challenges in every field.