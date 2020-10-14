IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab has performed the worst so far in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Adorned with star batsmen like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujib ur Rehman, Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, the team has managed to win just one match in seven matches this season.

While his openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are scoring runs for Punjab, the batting of T20 specialists like Glenn Maxwell in the middle order has been silent. Maxwell has scored only 58 runs so far this season. However, he has now broken the silence on his poor performance. He says that his roles in the IPL keep changing while he has had only one role in the Australian team for years.

Maxwell said, “When you come together in the IPL for only two months in a year, the role of every player in the team changes. You always look for the best team balance. The team combination tournament that you started Before it seems right, it does not fit with the progress of the tournament. I think we are getting very close to that team balance. I have had a lot of experiences in my IPL career, where I have come to expect people I have not been able to perform accordingly. However, there has never been any lack of effort from my side. “

Like the IPL 2020, this league has been played in the UAE in the IPL 2014 as well. However, at that time only 20 matches of the league were played in the UAE. This means that all the teams played five matches in the UAE. Glenn Maxwell’s performance here was amazing. This season Maxwell had scored 552 runs and the Punjab team also reached the final. But Maxwell considers IPL 2017 to be his best season. This year, he gave his best with the bat as well as the ball.

About this explosive batsman said that despite the best performance in 2014, 2017 was the best year for me. That season I won many Man of the Match awards and bowled a lot. I am able to keep my match winning innings and match innings together.

Talking about his role in this season of IPL, Maxwell said that this year I have been given the second role and I am trying to play that role. I think I have tried my best. We have Nicholas Puran, who is batting at number four, my job is to keep him on strike and help him finish the match.