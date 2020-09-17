The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. Due to the corona virus epidemic this year the tournament is being played in the UAE and its final will be played on 10 November. RCB is scheduled to play their first match on 21 September. Meanwhile, former Indian opener and IPL’s most successful captain Gautam Gambhir has named South African all-rounder Chris Maurice as the most balanced player of the Royal Challengers (RCB).

“Chris Maurice brings depth to both batting and bowling of the team,” Gautam Gambhir said in a Star Sports show. “Maurice balances RCB, although the quality all rounder has not played much cricket. is. He can prove to be a good finisher and can bowl 4 death overs. ”

The 2017-18 season for Chris Maurice was not very good with the Delhi Capitals, after which he played two seasons with the Kolkata Knight Risers. Gambhir said, “Washington is beautiful near RCB.” It remains to be seen who he chooses among the four foreign players. I think RCB’s batting is heavy, but their bowlers will also be happy that they do not play seven matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. You have to play in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the grounds are big. The wicket here will not be flat like Chinnaswamy.

“Chinnaswamy is the smallest ground in India, bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be happier here,” he said. Let us know that RCB have not been able to win the IPL title yet. However, she reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Captain Kohli said that RCB is the most balanced team in IPL 2020. RCB are scheduled to play their first match on 21 September from Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

The entire team of RCB are as follows:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devadatta Padikal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Joshua Phillip, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Deshpande, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Adam Jampa, Dale Steyn.