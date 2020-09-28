The audience got to see a tremendous match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. The match rained fours and sixes, with the Rajasthan Royals beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to achieve the biggest goal in the history of the league. The hero of this victory of Rajasthan was many players but Sanju Samson made the most impact. In this match, he played a blistering innings of 85 runs from just 42 balls. He also scored 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings before this match. After his performance, many people are comparing him to former captain of Indian team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has also compared him to Dhoni, on which BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir has got angry.

On this innings of Sanju Samson, Shashi Tharoor said that I have known Sanju Samson for a decade and when he was 14 years old I told him that one day he will be MS Dhoni next. That day has come. After his two amazing innings in this IPL, you come to know about the arrival of a world class player. On his response, both Gambhir and Sreesanth urged him not to compare Samson and Dhoni. Gautam Gambhir retweeted her tweet and wrote that Sanju Samson has no need to be someone else. He will be ‘The’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket.

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv – Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

After winning the record, Rahul Teotia said – He was confident even after playing poorly.

In this match, Kings XI Punjab batted first and scored a strong score of 223 runs on the scoreboard. Before the innings started there was no expectation that something like this would happen in this match. Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith kept the strike rate high, batting in an aggressive stance from the start.

The team’s first setback came in the form of Jos Buttler, but Smith and Samson then shared more than 80 runs. After the dismissal of Smith, Rahul Tewatia came to the crease. He had trouble scoring runs in the beginning but once he froze, he managed to win the match. Tewatiya gave the team an impossible victory by scoring five sixes in the same over of Punjab fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell.