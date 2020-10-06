So far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, there has been a great match between the ball and the bat. Both bowler or batsman, both are trying to prove their ability in this tournament. In such a situation, there is an interesting fight between these two. Sometimes bowlers dominate the match, sometimes batsmen. After 19 matches this season, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul tops the list of Orange Cap, while Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is leading in the Purple Cap race.

Former India opener and former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir bowled bowlers like Rabada, Joffra Archer, Pat Cummins after Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by 59 runs to Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer. Praised. Along with this he pointed out that like these bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has been very influential in the tournament, but he is not being given special attention.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said, “Yuzvendra Chahal is fantastic. We constantly talk about Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins, but in the IPL, Chahal is standing on par with them especially in this season. We get to know more about Chahal. Must talk. There is a lot of hype from other bowlers, but Chahal has done a fantastic job for RCB. “

Talking about Chahal’s performance in IPL 2020, he has taken eight wickets in his five matches played so far. During this time, he has averaged 18, while the economy rate is 7.57. Apart from this, he is second in the list of Purple Cap after Kagiso Rabada. Rabada took 4 wickets for 24 for Delhi Capitals against Bangalore in the match played in Dubai on Monday (5 October), making him the most wicket taker in this season.