Former India team cricketer Gautam Gambhir was surprised to find Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at number seven in batting order in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. CSK was chasing a target of 217 runs, so Dhoni did not understand coming to bat at number 7. For CSK, Sam Kurran, Rituraj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav came up to bat at number 4, 5 and 6 in the order. Gambhir believes that Dhoni should have come up in the batting order and lead from the front.

On ESPN Cricinfo’s’ T20 Time Out ‘show, Gambhir said,’ To be honest, I was shocked. MS Dhoni came to bat at number 7? There is no point in sending Rituraj Gaikwad and Sam Qurran above you. You should have lead from the front and what you did is not called leading from the front. Batting at number 7 when you were chasing such a big goal, the game was over, Faf du Plessi fought like a lone warrior. ‘

Faf du Plessy hit 72 off 37 balls and during this time he hit one four and seven sixes. Dhoni scored 17 not out off 17 balls. In the last over of Tom Curran, Dhoni had hit three consecutive sixes, but by then the match had completely slipped from CSK’s hand. Gambhir said about this, ‘Yes, you can talk about Dhoni’s last over, but to be honest these runs were of no use. They were just private runs. There is no harm if you get out early and return to the pavilion, but at least lead from the front and try to motivate the team.