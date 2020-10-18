Opener Shikhar Dhawan, taking advantage of three lives, gave the Delhi Capitals a stunning five-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings by playing the first century in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Dhawan scored 101 runs in a 58-ball unbeaten innings. With this victory, Delhi team reached the first position in the table with 14 points from nine matches. Chennai scored 179 for five wickets in response to which Delhi scored 185 runs for five wickets with one ball remaining.

Delhi were to score 21 runs in the last two overs, but Sam Currain conceded just four runs in the 19th over and Alex Carrie (04) made the match exciting. As Dwayne Bravo was not in the field due to injury, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed Jadeja the ball in the last over, against whom Axar Patel ensured Delhi’s victory by hitting three sixes. He scored an unbeaten 21 off five balls, helping Delhi register their first win in the current season chasing the target.

Dhawan took three fours and a six in his century innings, taking advantage of three lives. He got his first life in the seventh over off Jadeja when Deepak Chahar caught a catch. After this, when he was batting on 50 runs in the 10th over, Dhoni gave up his difficult catch on Bravo’s ball. He was given a third life by Rayudu in the 16th over, dropping a catch off Shardul Thakur. At this time he was playing for 80 runs.

After chasing the target, the team of Delhi, Deepak Chahar sent the innings ball to Prithvi Shaw without opening the account. However, Dhawan did not have much effect and he hit two fours against Currain in the second over. Ajinkya Rahane once failed to achieve the rhythm and became Chahar’s second victim on the first ball of the fourth over. At the point, Curren took a brilliant catch, ending his eight-run knock off 10 balls. In the same over, Shane Watson missed the opportunity to run out to Shreyas Iyer. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he hit the first six of the innings off Shardul Thakur.

Dhawan completed his half-century in 29 balls with a single off Bravo in the 10th over. Iyer, however, scored 23 off 23 balls and caught Duplessis off Bravo. He shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Dhawan. After this, Marcus Stoinis, who came to bat, made his intentions by hitting a six and a four off Karn Sharma. He became Thakur’s victim by scoring 24 off 14 balls.

Earlier, after the half-century innings of Faf Duplessis (58), Chennai Super Kings picked up a challenging score in the last overs with Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja’s quick innings. The Chennai batsmen added 67 runs in the last five overs with Jadeja scoring 33 not out with the help of four sixes off 13 balls and Rayudu scoring an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls with the help of four sixes and a four. Both shared a 50-run 21-ball partnership.

Duplessis shared an 87-run second wicket partnership with Shane Watson (36) to lay a strong foundation for the latter batsmen. The decision to bat first after winning the toss for Chennai was mistaken when young fast bowler Tushar Pandey sent Chennai opener Sam Currain to the pavilion on the third ball of the opening over. This was followed by the second over by Kagiso Rabada. Watson hit two fours in the third over against Deshpande, while Duplessis opened his hands with sixes in the fifth over against Norje and then two fours.

Duplessis completed his IPL 16th in 39 balls and his fourth half-century of the current season with one run in the 12th over, but on the very next ball, Norje bowled Watson to break the 87-run partnership for the second wicket. Watson scored 36 off 28 balls with the help of six fours. Duplessis also got life after Akshar Patel, when his catch was dropped by Shikhar Dhawan. He, however, could not take advantage of this and in the 15th over, Rabada’s ball, Dhawan made no mistake in catching this difficult catch. He hit six fours and two sixes in a 47-ball innings.

Dhoni failed once again and became Norje’s second victim by scoring three runs in five balls. Jadeja and Rayudu, however, did not let Dhoni feel the crunch at the crease with big shots in the last over. Both of them scored 16-16 runs in Rabada’s 19th and Norje’s 20th over. Jadeja hit two consecutive sixes in Norje’s last over.

Chennai Super Kings innings:

Sam Kurren’s Norse Bo Deshpande 00

Dhawan Bo Rabada of Faf Duplessis 58

Shane Watson Bo Norje 36

Ambati Rayudu not out 45

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Carrie Bo Norje 03

Ravindra Jadeja not out 33

Additional: 04

Total: 179 for four in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-0, 2-87, 3-109, 4-129

Delhi bowling:

Deshpande 4-0-39-1

Rabada 4-1-33-1

Letters 4-0-23-0

Norje 4-0-44-2

Ashwin 3-0-30-0

Stoinis 1-0-10-0

Delhi Capitals innings:

Prithvi Shaw and Bo Chahar 00

Shikhar Dhawan 101 not out

Ajinkya Rahane’s Curren Bo Chahar 08

Shreyas Iyer’s Duplessis Bo Bravo 23

Rayudu Bo Thakur 24 of Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carrie’s Duplessis Bo Curren 04

Akshar Patel not out 21

Additional: 04

Total: 159 for five in 19.5 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-0, 2-26, 3-94, 4-137, 5-159

Chennai bowling:

Chahar 4-0-18-2

Curren 4-0-35-1

Thakur 4-0-39-1

Jadeja 1.5-0-35-0

Karna 3-0-34-0

Bravo 3-0-23-1