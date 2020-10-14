Half of the 13th season (IPL2020) of the Indian Premier League is over. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are presently in the best position to reach the playoffs. While the Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have looked better, but the performance of the remaining four teams has been disappointing in the 7 matches played in the tournament so far. All the big players of cricket these days are busy in deciding the names of the last four teams that reached the playoffs of IPL. Meanwhile, former England spinner Graeme Swann has also named his favorite four teams.

According to Grahame Swann, the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals currently running down the point table will definitely make a place in the playoffs. Speaking on the Star Sports show, Gram Swan said, ‘I absolutely with Sunrisers Hyderabad I would love to go, my reason for going with him is because of Bairstow being in the team. Bairstow looks great in Curley Hair and Orange jersey, he has not appeared in his best form yet, but he will definitely play big innings. They are shooting big shots. ‘

Swan also described the Rajasthan Royals as the favorites of the playoffs, saying, “The fourth team that is in my heart and mind is the Rajasthan Royals team.” Rahul Tewatia had hit 5 sixes in an over, I feel that the Rajasthan Royals team will be able to make a place. Ben Stokes is back and this team will definitely qualify.

Let us tell you that Rajasthan Royals team has won only 3 matches out of 7 matches played so far, while the team has lost in 4 matches. At the same time, the Hyderabad team has won three matches after playing 8 matches, while facing defeat in 5 matches. At the top of the point table, Mumbai Indians currently playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma are present.